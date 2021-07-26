Grand Rapids woman wins $1 million Mega Millions prize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman has won a Mega Millions jackpot prize of $1 million.

Sumayyah Waver, 39, bought the winning ticket at the Meijer located on the East Beltline near the intersection of Knapp Street in Grand Rapids. She matched the numbers, 07-11-33-58-63, in the June 1 Mega Millions drawing.

“I like to play a variety of Lottery games, so I purchased a few tickets when I was getting groceries,” said Waver in a release. “About a week later, I checked the tickets. When I realized I’d won $1 million I was blown away!”

Waver claimed her prize and told lottery officials she plans to pay off student debt and pay it forward.

“I am blessed with the people in my life and what I do for a living, so this will allow me to feel free and enjoy life even more,” she said in a release.