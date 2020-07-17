Grand Rapids woman ‘stunned’ by lottery win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman was rendered speechless when she found out the Michigan Lottery ticket she was holding was a winner.

Terri McKellar, 57, bought her Lucky for Life ticket at the Fuller Quick Stop, located at Fuller Avenue NE near Mason Street NE, just north of I-196 in Grand Rapids. The ticket matched all five white balls drawn on April 16.

While McKeller is no stranger to playing the lottery, this win still surprised her.

“I probably sat stunned for 10 minutes before I had calmed down enough to process how much I had just won,” she stated in a Friday news release from the Michigan Lottery.

When she showed up at the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her winnings, McKeller chose the one-time lump sum of $390,000. She told lottery officials she plans to use the money to pay some bills, then she’ll invest the remainder.