Grand Rapids woman still looking for answers 2 years after brother’s shooting death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week marks two years since the shooting death of a Grand Rapids man, Manuel Salgado. The homicide remains unsolved.

It’s hard to keep the tears from falling for his sister, Amanda. She remembers vividly the night her brother died as she was home preparing dinner for her family.

Their mother, Josefina, called with disturbing news that felt unreal at the time.

“All she said on the phone your brother has been shot and you need to get to his apartment,” Amanda recalled. “I thought she was joking.”

When Amanda arrived to the scene on Lincoln Avenue near Second Street, she realized her and her mother’s worst nightmare had come true.

Police had surrounded the quadplex her brother lived in and minutes later discovered her mother’s phone call was no prank.

Manuel Salgado, 22, shot and killed on December 5, 2019.

“When I got there the roads were blocked and he had died on the scene.”

Amanda says her 22-year-old brother and a female were both confronted by two men following a run to the grocery store. As they arrived to the fourplex home, they were caught by surprise by two men who were inside the hallway located in the back of the home.

Manuel questioned the intruders who replied that they were waiting for a friend inside one of the apartments.

“He had never seen any of these people ever,” Amanda said. “When he was doing that, they scuffled a little bit in the hallway and I guess when He pushed them against the wall. He shot him. Just one shot.”

That female victim, a family friend, was also shot and was taken to the hospital and survived the incident. The gunshots were heard by neighbors but none saw the men who got away through the front door.

“They have a description of what the men look like but we haven’t had any updates or anything that could solve his murder,” she said.

“Today, I will make another phone call because every month on the 5th, I call and won’t stop calling because I want to know who murdered him.”

Police described the two suspects as black males. One suspect was approximately 20-30 years old with braided hair and a mustache. The second suspect is between the ages of 40-50 years old.

You are encouraged to contact Silent Observer with your tips at 616-774-2345 or at silentobserver.org