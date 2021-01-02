Grand Rapids woman dies in fatal Ionia crash

BOSTON TWP., Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police post out of Lakeview tells News 8 they responded to a one car fatal crash in Ionia Friday morning on New Years Day.

Troopers arrived on scene around 10:04 a.m. on westbound I-96 near Nash in Boston Township where a 47-year-old woman drove her 2002 Honda Passenger off road and crashed into several trees.

Officials say the woman was speeding when she tried to pass a car in the right hand lane and then lost control and crashed her vehicle. Investigation shows that she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, which may have played a role in her death, according to troopers on scene.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene and police believe alcohol and speed were primary factors in the crash.

MSP is continuing to investigate this crash and anyone with information about the incident should reach out to the Lakeview post at (989) 352-8444.