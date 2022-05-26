GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Grand Rapids has added another holiday to the list of days where it is legal to set off fireworks.

Now residents and visitors to Grand Rapids will be allowed to light fireworks on June 19 in celebration of Juneteenth, which was made a federal holiday last year.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Jubilee Day, memorializes June 19, 1865, when the slaves of Galveston, Texas were freed. Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in America two years earlier in 1863, Texas was one of the most “remote” areas without a large presence of Union troops, so enforcement of the proclamation had been slow and inconsistent.

The day was often celebrated at first with church picnics and speeches, and the holiday spread across the nation as Black Texans moved elsewhere.

Grand Rapids adds Juneteenth to a list of other holidays where fireworks are permitted through ordinance, including New Year, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day.

11 a.m. December 31 to 1 a.m. January 1

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 19

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 29 to July 4

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day

The city’s firework ordinance sets a civil fine of $1,000 for each violation outside of these times.

The Grand Rapids Police Department encourages residents to report any illegal use of fireworks outside the allotted times by calling 616.456.3400. You can also call 911 if you feel you are in danger.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department offered several firework safety tips, including never mix fireworks and alcohol, and never try to relight fireworks that have not fully functioned — “duds” can re-ignite and injure you. They suggest keeping a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of malfunction or fire. For more firework safety tips, visit the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission website.