GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids dog lovers, rejoice: A new public dog park will soon open on the city’s West Side.

Downtown Westside Dog Park will be located at 301 Summer Ave. NW, about two blocks south of Bridge Street.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. spokesman Bill Kirk said the park will be free for public use. It will feature seating, shade, toys and artwork, including a colorful mural of dogs recently completed by local artist Maddie Jackson.

(A photo by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. shows Maddie Jackson working on her “Pups in Profile” mural for Grand Rapids’ new dog park at 301 Summer Ave. NW.)

(A photo by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. shows Maddie Jackson working on her “Pups in Profile” mural for Grand Rapids’ new dog park at 301 Summer Ave. NW.)

(A photo by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. shows Maddie Jackson working on her “Pups in Profile” mural for Grand Rapids’ new dog park at 301 Summer Ave. NW.)

Kirk said the dog park will be lighted during the evening hours. He said DGRI is exploring potentially adding water resources and features in the future.

The dog park rules will be identical to DGRI’s Downtown Dog Park. Those rules are:

Always clean up after your dog.

Dogs must have current vaccinations and proper tags including ID info, license and a clean fecal test in the past 6 months.

Supervise your dog closely; never leave your dog unattended.

Dogs must be under your voice control at all times.

No dogs younger than four months allowed because of inoculation requirements.

No more than two dogs per owner.

All dogs must be spayed or neutered.

If your dog becomes unruly or plays rough, please leash him/her and leave immediately.

Fill in any hole your dog digs.

Please remove pinch, spike and shock collars before entering.

Owners are liable for any damage or injury inflicted by their dogs.

Kirk said the idea to transform the Downtown Development Authority lot into a dog park surfaced in January. Work on Westside Downtown Dog Park started in April.

Crews are waiting on fencing and a couple other amenities to arrive, Kirk said, but DGRI plans to hold a grand opening celebration at the dog park on Aug. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.