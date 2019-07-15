Police: 1 shot in Grand Rapids; condition unknown

Grand Rapids police on the scene of a shooting on Watkins Street SE east of Union Avenue. (July 14, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot in Grand Rapids Sunday evening.

It happened on Watkins Street SE east of Union Avenue.

Police on the scene did not release the condition of the person who was shot, nor did they provide details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

There has been a recent spike in violence in Grand Rapids, with two shootings last Sunday (one of which killed a man) and a series of nonfatal shootings in the past few weeks.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has urged community members to stand together against violence and to help investigators track down those responsible.