Grand Rapids waste drop-off site extends availability throughout this winter

Grand Rapids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan saw high winds from deadly weekend storms further south and the city of grand rapids is making it easier for people who are picking up leaves and tree branches that were left behind.

The hours at the yard waste drop off site in Grand Rapids have been extended. The site will remain open throughout this winter.

The site generally opens in April and closes after the second Saturday in December. That would have been yesterday, but starting tomorrow hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This site is only open to Grand Rapids residents. You must bring proof of residence when you go. Yard waste must be loose or in a paper bag. Plastic bags are not allowed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links