An Oct. 25, 2021 image shows the entrance to Wahlburgers, located at 10 Ionia Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Wahlburgers location in Grand Rapids is closing, less than two years after its grand opening.

The restaurant, located inside the Residence Inn by Marriott on Fulton Street at Ionia Avenue NW, announced its closure Tuesday morning.

It did not explain why.

The closure comes less than two years after the Wahlburgers opened its doors in November 2021.

The restaurant franchise is the brainchild of actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, Chef Paul Wahlberg. An A&E reality TV series about the chain ran for 10 seasons, from 2014 to 2019.

In its closure announcement, the Grand Rapids Wahlburgers said “an exciting new restaurant concept” will take its place in the following months.