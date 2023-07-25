GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids City Commission are set to vote Tuesday evening on a set of rules designed after businesses said their workers and customers were facing harassment from people who are homeless.

The proposed changes are to the nuisance and disorderly conduct ordinances. They include regulating panhandling in certain spaces, like near ATMs and outdoor dining areas, and allowing police or other city employees to confiscate items left in public right of ways and parks.

Critics, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, say the changes amount to criminalizing the homeless. But businesses say they are necessary for the safety of the community and prosperity of the downtown area.

“I appreciate all of the concerns that have been raised, but I do believe that what is being proposed is amendments to our current ordinances. It’s very narrowly focused on behaviors, and quite frankly, focused on complaints we’re getting that we can’t respond to appropriately,” Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said Tuesday morning.

The Grand Rapids City Commission meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall. You can see the agenda online and watch the meeting streaming live if you can’t attend in person.