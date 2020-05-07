Grand Rapids’ Virtual Arts Festival to stream June 5 & 6

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 is teaming up with Grand Rapids’ Festival of the Arts to bring you a different kind of festival this year — one you can experience on your computer or mobile device.

The traditional festival, which would have been in its 51st year, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its place will be the Virtual Arts Festival, which will stream on woodtv.com on June 5 and June 6.

The virtual festival will include performances by:

Ebony Road Players

The Grand Rapids Ballet

The Grand Rapids Symphony

Opera Grand Rapids

The Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Mighty Wurlitzer Organ

Performers who would like to be considered for this year’s virtual festival have until May 15 to submit videos to festival organizers. Visit festivalgr.org/virtual-art-festival for more information.

>>PHOTOS: 2019 Festival of the Arts

Visual artists can also submit their work for consideration. Those who are included will be part of the online Regional Arts Exhibition, which will be showcased in the stream. Click here to apply.

Watch the Virtual Arts Festival stream on Friday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and an encore presentation on Saturday, June 6, on woodtv.com.