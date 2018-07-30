Grand Rapids Uber driver takes deal in gun case

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved Christopher Johnson's mug shot from the Kent County Correctional Facility. (November 2017)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Uber driver who was accused of pointing a gun at his passengers in Grand Rapids has taken a plea agreement.

Christopher Johnson pleaded guilty Monday to carrying a concealed weapon. A count of felonious assault was dismissed under the terms of the plea deal.

In November 2017, Johnson allegedly pointed a gun at his fares and ordered them out of his car after a disagreement. The passengers told Grand Rapids police that when they later called for another Uber outside a bar, they got the same driver and there was an altercation. That's when Johnson was arrested.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 25.