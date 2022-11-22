GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a Thanksgiving tradition: The Grand Rapids Turkey Trot to support Grand Rapids Public Schools student athletes is celebrating its 30th year.

The annual 5K run/walk will start at 8:30 a.m. Thursday on W. Fulton Street outside the main entrance to Van Andel Arena downtown. Already, about 3,800 people have signed up, organizers said Tuesday.

Sponsored by Blue Care Network, race proceeds help offset costs for student athletes participating in GRPS sports programs.

“Move your feet before you eat!” Turkey Trot co-director Holly Visser said. “This is our largest fundraiser on behalf of the GRPS Foundation for the schools for sports programming all year, so it’s incredibly important in order to uplift all the students in all the sports.”

You can sign up for the race ahead of time online. In-person registration and packet pickup begins at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The main 5K will be preceded by the Kids Mini-Trot, which starts at 8 a.m.