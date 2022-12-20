GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids residents will have two options for getting rid of their Christmas trees after the holidays.

The city of Grand Rapids’ Christmas tree collection program includes free-drop sites and fee-based curbside pickup.

Between Dec. 30 and Jan. 31, residents can drop off their live-cut Christmas trees at the following locations:

Riverside Park’s north entrance, located at 2001 Monroe Avenue NE

MacKay-Jaycees Park, located at 2531 Kalamazoo Avenue SE

Lincoln Park’s Garfield Avenue NW entrance

Huff Park’s Ball Street parking lot, located at 2286 Ball Avenue NE

Trees can also be dropped at the city’s Compost and Yard Waste Site Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The site is located at 2001 Butterworth Road SW.

All trees left at the curb must include the city’s $2.50 bulk yard waste tag, which is purple. Tagged trees should be placed in the pickup area by 7 a.m. on the resident’s regular waste pickup day with the tag visible. The trees should be stripped of decorations, tinsel, plastic bags and tree stands.

Tags are available at City Hall, located at 300 Monroe Avenue NW, as well as some local retailers. It’s open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Owners of trees that are not visibly tagged could be ticketed and possibly fined.

The city says both tree disposal options are environmentally friendly as the trees are turned into chippings.