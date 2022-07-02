A photo of the Fourth of July fireworks show over the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids on July 10, 2019. (Courtesy: Lisa Tomlinson)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids is celebrating the 4th of July Saturday night with a firework show downtown.

The fireworks will set off from Ah-Nab-Awen Park starting at 10:30 p.m. and will be seen far and wide across the city, including streaming live here at woodtv.com. Official viewing areas include Ah-Nab-Awen Park, Pearl Street Bridge, Bridge Street Bridge, Blue Bridge or 6th Street Bridge.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m., where local vendors will be at the park providing food and drinks. DJ Rob Sparks will start the tunes at 6:10 p.m. Around 8 p.m., the Stone Soul Rhythm Band will play.

The fireworks are set to begin around 10:30 p.m., however, organizers say wind speed and other weather conditions can impact the start time.

Gillett Bridge will be closed to pedestrians and Lyon Street will be closed to vehicles from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday. US-131 Pearl Street exits, and both Bridge and Pearl Street bridges will be closed to vehicle traffic after 5 p.m. Saturday. They are set to open again around midnight, the city estimates.

For anyone attending the show, organizers and police have some rules and restrictions to make sure everyone stays safe. No alcohol is allowed, as well as weapons, pets and mega horns. Extra officers will be on site for security and traffic.

For more information, visit the Grand Rapids website.

If you cannot make it in person, be sure to watch the firework show right here on woodtv.com at 10:30 p.m.