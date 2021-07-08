Grand Rapids to resume in-person government meetings

A courtesy photo of the Grand Rapids City Hall City Commission Chambers. (Courtesy City of Grand Rapids)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Grand Rapids will resume in-person government meetings beginning Tuesday.

City Clerk Joel Hondorp announced Thursday that city commission and morning subcommittee meetings will once again be held in the City Hall City Committee Chambers, located on the ninth floor of city hall at 300 Monroe Avenue NW.

Meetings had been held remotely since March 2020 due to the state’s virtual public meeting law.

City Commission and committee meetings will continue to be broadcasted live on Comcast government access channel 26 and streamed live on the city’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

More information about all city meetings can be found online.