Grand Rapids to receive $4.6 million for homeless assistance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids City Commission has accepted a $4.63 million grant for homelessness assistance and supportive services.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HOME Investment Partnerships – American Rescue Plan has offered about three times more than Grand Rapids’ annual award from the HOME-ARP program.

Funds need to be used in a way that benefits people who are homeless and vulnerable populations. Possible uses range from using the money for developing affordable housing, tenant-based rental assistance, and the development of shelter units.

Before funds can be obtained, the City has to develop a plan for use with agencies that serve residents experiencing homelessness. Grand Rapids will invite city residents to comment during a 15-day public hearing period; dates for that have not yet been set. The plan for use will then be sent to HUD for funds to be released.