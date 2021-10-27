Grand Rapids to receive $4.6 million for homeless assistance

Grand Rapids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

La Grande Vitesse at Calder Plaza, in front of Grand Rapids City Hall. (File photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids City Commission has accepted a $4.63 million grant for homelessness assistance and supportive services. 

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HOME Investment Partnerships – American Rescue Plan has offered about three times more than Grand Rapids’ annual award from the HOME-ARP program.

Funds need to be used in a way that benefits people who are homeless and vulnerable populations. Possible uses range from using the money for developing affordable housing, tenant-based rental assistance, and the development of shelter units.

Before funds can be obtained, the City has to develop a plan for use with agencies that serve residents experiencing homelessness. Grand Rapids will invite city residents to comment during a 15-day public hearing period; dates for that have not yet been set. The plan for use will then be sent to HUD for funds to be released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links