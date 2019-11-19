Grand Rapids to open Section 8 waiting list

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Housing Commission will take applications next month for its Section 8 low-income housing aid lottery.

Applications can be submitted starting at midnight Dec. 9 until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 11. Applicants must apply online at GRHClist.com or by calling 616.426.2840 during regular business hours. You will need to provide your Social Security number. GRHC stressed that you cannot apply in hard copy or in person at its office.

Applications will be available in English and Spanish. There will be help for those with disabilities, those who don’t have a phone or computer or those who speak other languages.

After the application period, GRHC will pull 2,000 names at random to be added to the Section 8 waiting list. Once an applicant’s name comes up on that list, which can take years, that person must meet several eligibility requirements.

GRHC said it won’t have enough Section 8 vouchers to serve everyone who applies.

It already offers vouchers to nearly 3,500 families.