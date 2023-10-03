GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An event in downtown Grand Rapids will help celebrate and support blood cancer patients and their families.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society will host Light The Night events in over 100 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Every registered participant will get a lantern, and all the money raised will go toward research, advocacy and patients and families.

In Grand Rapids, Light The Night takes place Oct. 19 at Calder Plaza, located at 300 Monroe Ave. NW.

Activities begin at 6 p.m., and the opening ceremony is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.

Light The Night also includes a 1-mile walk, which will start at 8 p.m.

You can learn more about the event and register here.