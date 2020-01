David Draiman, right, and Dan Donegan of the band Disturbed perform at the Allstate Arena on Friday, March 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Heavy metal band Disturbed will visit Grand Rapids this summer, joining several other bands at a new music festival.

Upheaval Fest will also bring Staind, Skillet and others to Belknap Park on July 17 and 18.

Tickets can be purchased through Upheaval’s website. Single-day tickets start at $35, while a 2-day VIP pass can run you up to $199.