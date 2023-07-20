GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids will host a free dog swim event next month.

“Wag n Wade” will take place Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with five 1-hour sessions, according to a Thursday release from the city.

The first hour is reserved for small dogs, while dogs heavier than 35 pounds can swim during the following three sessions. The final hour is intended for dogs 8 and older, the city said. Each session can accommodate 175 dogs.

The event will be at Richmond Park Pool on Richmond Street, west of Alpine Avenue.

Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation will provide water for the dogs to drink, tennis balls and waste cleanup bags.

The city said owners need to leash their dogs outside of the pool area and show proof of vaccination for their dogs.

Registration is required and limited to two dogs per household. Owners can register starting July 24 on the city’s website.