WATCH: Grand Rapids officials discuss improving policing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids officials will hold a news conference today about the next steps to improve policing.

City Manager Mark Washington, Police Chief Eric Payne and Director of Oversight and Accountability Brandon Davis will speak at the conference slated to start at 2 p.m. at city hall.

The news conference is being held a few hours before a digital town hall on policing that’s scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. the same day.

Police relations have become a significant discussion in Grand Rapids and the country after a series of protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Recently, there have been several peaceful protests in Grand Rapids that have demanded racial equality and police reform.

More than a week ago, a riot in the city’s downtown resulted in widespread property damage following one of these peaceful protests.

