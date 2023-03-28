GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids city commissioners have approved the purchase of property for a new fire station.

The lot on Kalamazoo Avenue near Kendall Street would be the site of a new firehouse serving the busy 3rd Ward.

The purchase price is $500,000.

GRFD leaders said they’ve been watching the numbers for the last decade, and they show a need for a new station on the city’s south end.

A map shows the property at Kalamazoo Avenue and Kendall Street that the city would like to buy to build a new fire station. (Courtesy)

Engine House 4, located on Kalamazoo north of 28th Street, covers the most road miles and property values of any fire house in the city. But response times to emergency calls have lagged in the station’s district.

In a memo to city commissioners, fire department leaders wrote:

By GRFD’s calculations, adding a fire station and engine at the Kalamazoo/Kendall area will reduce current station 4’s call volume by 41% and provide successful coverage for 67% of the current drive time fails.

Grand Rapids Fire Department Deputy Chief Brad Brown addresses city commissioners on March 28, 2023.

There is no timetable for construction for the new station.

You can see the entire memo explaining what went into the decision to purchase the property in the Community Development Committee’s agenda.