Grand Rapids throwing out many curfew tickets

Police prepare to arrest two people after curfew fell in Grand Rapids and protesters didn’t immediately disperse. (June 1, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids says it will drop at least half of the curfew violation citations it issued during the two days the curfew was in effect following a riot downtown late last month.

Twenty-two people were arrested May 31 and June 1 after the 7 p.m. curfew went into effect. A city attorney told News 8 Friday that many of them were peacefully protesting George Floyd’s death and calling for police reform.

“The intent of the curfew was to curb the destruction of the city, not the voices of its residents,” Angela Ross wrote.

As a result, she said, the city is tossing tickets for anyone who was only arrested for violating curfew. That accounts for about half of those arrested.

Kalamazoo was also under curfew for one day, June 2, after vandals damaged downtown businesses. Two people were arrested for violating that curfew. The city told News 8 Friday that it was also dropping curfew violation citations, and announced it was bringing in an independent investigator to look at how KDPS handled protests May 30 through June 2.