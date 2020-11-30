Grand Rapids teen shot and killed on Thanksgiving ID’d

A photo of a deadly shooting on Leonard Street in Grand Rapids on Nov. 26, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have identified a teenager shot and killed on Thanksgiving.

Aveion Cloud, 17, became the city’s 34th homicide victim of the year around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found him on Leonard Street near Fuller Avenue NE after reports of gunshots in the 1100 block of Leonard Street NE. They tried to treat his wounds, but he died at the hospital.

Detectives say they’ve talked to Aveion’s family, but they need more information. So far, no details about a potential suspect have been released.

Anyone with additional details in this case is encouraged to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.