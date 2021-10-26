Watch: Grand Rapids taking comment on ideas for Riverside Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you live in Grand Rapids’ Creston neighborhood or are just fan of the city’s parks, you still have time to provide input on improvements to Riverside Park.

From the Grand Rapids Engagement Hub website, you’re able to vote on possible improvements that you believe may benefit your park experience. Some of those things include improved boat launch parking, a fenced off-leash area for dogs, a river amphitheater and more.

Streaming at 4 p.m. here on woodtv.com and on the WOOD TV8 Facebook page, Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt joins News 8 digital anchor Luke Laster to look at the drafted renovations and discuss in depth more of what could be available to parkgoers.