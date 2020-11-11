Grand Rapids Symphony returns for Van Andel Arena concerts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After months of being closed due to the pandemic, Van Andel Arena is opening its doors for concerts this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, the Grand Rapids Symphony will be hosting a concert. The show is a part of a virtual series called “Pathwaves.”

This weekend’s shows will feature violinist Joshua Bell and singer Larisa Martinez. The concert will mark only the second time the symphony has been able to play together in person since the start of the pandemic.

“Before your audience was used to just seeing one musician on a screen with one person in a bingo square and another bingo square here stitched together in engineering. This was an opportunity for them to come together and make music as an ensemble,” said Aaron Doty with the Grand Rapids Symphony of the upcoming show.

The concert, which will be shot from at least three different camera angles, will be livestreamed to audience members. Each musician will be spaced out for safety.

The Grand Rapids Symphony rehearses for a digital concert. (Nov. 11, 2020)

“There’s a sense of normalcy of returning to the production stage. Reimagining and rebudgeting and doing all sorts of the leg work to create a new season has certainly had a lot of challenges, a lot of opportunities to learn new things. But to get back into the hall is really rewarding,” Doty said.

The symphony says they look forward to seeing fans in the crowd again soon.

“We are looking forward to the time when we can welcome audiences back online and in person so they can enjoy that same experience of hearing these wonderful musicians perform together.

More information about show times and ticket information can be found on the Grand Rapids Symphony’s website.