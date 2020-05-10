Closings & Delays
Grand Rapids Symphony honors moms through music

Grand Rapids

by: Donovan Long

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Distance separated Grand Rapids Symphony musicians, but music brought them together.

The harmonies filled the gap between Marcelo Lehninger, who lives in West Michigan and his mom, Sonia, who lives in Brazil.

“I have to confess that was emotional,” said Lehninger.

As musical director for the Grand Rapids Symphony, Lehninger performed in a virtual concert with 50 other musicians, including his mom, a concert pianist.

“She’s been locked in her apartment in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil for two months now, alone, so this is really hard,” said Lehninger.

Each person recorded themselves playing a version of Rhapsody On A Theme Of Paganini.

Sound engineers compiled the videos to create a performance to honor Mother’s Day, a holiday that COVID-19 forces some families to celebrate from afar.

“We decided to do this video just to celebrate all moms out there and to send a message to love,” said Lehninger.

