Grand Rapids supporters honor native Breonna Taylor a year after her death

People gather in Grand Rapids for a rally honoring native Breonna Taylor one year after she was shot and killed by police in her Louisville, Kentucky apartment.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of people gathered on Breonna Taylor Way in downtown Grand Rapids to honor the Grand Rapids native’s life exactly one year after her death.

Taylor was killed when police in Louisville, Kentucky stormed her apartment while serving a no-knock warrant. Police fired 32 shots, eight of which hit Taylor, killing her. She was 26 years old.

This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.

Taylor’s cousin, Tawanna Gordon, was one of several people who led Saturday’s march.

“There are people that still care,” Gordon said. “People who do not identify human race as ethnicity or particular color. That’s inspiring.”

The organizers of the event worked with the city of Grand Rapids to make sure the march was peaceful. Earlier this week, a protest in Grand Rapids about the Minneapolis police officer charged with the death of George Floyd ended with protesters in handcuffs.

“We wanted to acknowledge her legacy and not be in confusion,” Gordon explained. “(We) did not want people to have a perception of us that is violent or unethical.”

Holding police officers accountable for their actions was a major topic of discussion at Saturday’s rally.

“We don’t hate police. We know they’re needed,” Gordon said.

“(We) just want (to know) officers they’re hiring are there to serve the community, not for self-serving purposes,” she added.

Taylor’s family is working with state lawmakers on a bill that would change how police officers deal with people.

“(We’re) trying to make sure that bill includes no-knock warrants and no-choke warrants,” Gordon said. “(People) need to understand that George Floyd lost his life to a chokehold that did not need to happen.”

In the meantime, Gordon and her family will continue to fight for change.