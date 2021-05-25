Grand Rapids’ Studio Park adding Starbucks

A May 2021 photo shows the empty Studio Park storefront at Ionia Avenue and Oakes Street SW in Grand Rapids, which will soon house a Starbucks store.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Starbucks lovers will soon have another spot to stop for their favorite drink: Grand Rapids’ Studio Park.

The coffee giant is opening a store inside the glass storefront at the corner of Ionia Avenue and Oakes Street SW. A company spokesperson confirmed the new store site Tuesday, saying “Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers.”

“We’ve long envisioned that a coffee shop would be part of the plan on that corner of Studio Park. The plan had a few iterations, and was delayed by the pandemic, but we are glad that it has finally come together,” stated Emily Loeks, community affairs director for Studio C.

The newest store at 120 Ionia Ave. SW is expected to open this fall. It will connect to The Marketplace powered by Pack Elephant, allowing customers to sip on their favorite Starbucks drinks while strolling through the shop, which features dozens of products primarily from women and minority-owned artisan startups.

With Starbucks moving in, Studio Park has one empty storefront remaining. Studio Park expects to announce the final retailer soon, according to Loeks.