Grand Rapids streets renamed to honor civil rights leaders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Grand Rapids streets are being renamed on Tuesday to honor civil rights leaders.

A movement sponsored by Moving Ahead for the Remarkable Civil Rights Heroes proposed that Franklin Street between Oakland Avenue and the boundary of East Grand Rapids be named Martin Luther King Jr. Street. They also suggested that Grandville Avenue between Wealthy Street and Clyde Park Avenue be renamed Cesar E. Chavez Avenue.

At the time the movement was proposed, it was thought that the process would take about a year. In October, Grand Rapids city commissioners voted unanimously to officially change the street names.

The official renaming will take place at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the new intersection of Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Street (formerly Grandville Avenue and Franklin Street). It starts at Iglesia de Dios Manantial de Vida at 400 Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Grand Rapids where there will be a church ceremony followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony outdoors at 1:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids will be the first Michigan city to have an intersection named in honor of these two civil rights leaders. Paul Chavez, the son of Cesar E. Chavez, and Rev. Derek King, nephew of Martin Luther King Jr. will be at the ceremony, as well as Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, city leaders and MARCH committee members.

Both Chavez and King already have their names on Grand Rapids street signs — but as designations only, not as the official names. With the change, the designation on S. Division Avenue honoring King will be removed. The former names of Grandville and Franklin will also remain as designations.

Also on Tuesday, East Grand Rapids announced its city commission unanimously approved renaming Franklin Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Street past Grand Rapids city limits and into East Grand Rapids, all the way to Plymouth Avenue.

The official East Grand Rapids renaming will happen May 2. The city will remove the green Franklin Street signs and install new green Martin Luther King Jr. Street signs as well as new blue commemorative Franklin Street signs. Having both signs in East Grand Rapids allows residents to use either street name for mail, delivery and navigation services.

