Grand Rapids

Update: Assault suspect surrenders to GRPD without incident

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:56 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 12:14 AM EDT

Update: Our crew on scene says the suspect surrendered to police around midnight without incident.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are surrounding a Burton Heights home as they work to arrest a man who allegedly threatened someone with a box cutter.

The scene is on Stewart Street SW in the area of Division Avenue and Burton Street.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. Cathy Williams said that around 8:30 p.m., the suspect was involved in a fight with a representative of his landlord over overdue rent. The suspect allegedly went at the representative with a box cutter, but he wasn't cut.

The man then retreated inside his home, which is an apartment inside a house. Witnesses said he was later seen with a handgun.

Police called in their Special Response Team and negotiators, who as of 11:30 p.m. were still working to contact the suspect. Williams urged the man to give himself up peacefully, saying it was in his best interest.

Stewart Street is blocked from Division west to Buchanan Avenue. The people in other apartments in the house have either been escorted out by police or agreed to lock themselves in.

