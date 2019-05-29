Update: Assault suspect surrenders to GRPD without incident Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grand Rapids police surround a home on Stewart Street near Buchanan Avenue SW on a report of an armed man who threatened someone with a box cutter. (May 28, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grand Rapids police surround a home on Stewart Street near Buchanan Avenue SW on a report of an armed man who threatened someone with a box cutter. (May 28, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grand Rapids police surround a home on Stewart Street near Buchanan Avenue SW on a report of an armed man who threatened someone with a box cutter. (May 28, 2019) [ + - ]

Update: Our crew on scene says the suspect surrendered to police around midnight without incident.

--

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are surrounding a Burton Heights home as they work to arrest a man who allegedly threatened someone with a box cutter.

The scene is on Stewart Street SW in the area of Division Avenue and Burton Street.

ON THE SCENE: @GrandRapidsPD have several cruisers on scene. More assistance continues to arrive at the command center on Stewart and Division @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/EnQZcQ1P55 — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) May 29, 2019

Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. Cathy Williams said that around 8:30 p.m., the suspect was involved in a fight with a representative of his landlord over overdue rent. The suspect allegedly went at the representative with a box cutter, but he wasn't cut.

The man then retreated inside his home, which is an apartment inside a house. Witnesses said he was later seen with a handgun.

Police called in their Special Response Team and negotiators, who as of 11:30 p.m. were still working to contact the suspect. Williams urged the man to give himself up peacefully, saying it was in his best interest.

Stewart Street is blocked from Division west to Buchanan Avenue. The people in other apartments in the house have either been escorted out by police or agreed to lock themselves in.