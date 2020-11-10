Grand Rapids’ ShotSpotter debate heads for vote

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD) — ShotSpotter, the controversial technology that puts electronic ears in neighborhoods prone to gun violence, is set to go before Grand Rapids city commissioners next week.

But could public opinion and timing derail the plan?

The $500,000 price tag would be covered by a CARES Act’s grant for violence reduction, coming from the folks next door to city hall, the Kent County Board of Commissioners.

However, the grant must be spent by the end of the year, and it’s not clear to city leaders if the dollars can be used for other crime reduction efforts.

“There was a policy decision by the elected. And there’s the administrative implementation by the staff. And they seem not to be aligned, in terms of the intent at this point,” Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington told city commissioners Tuesday.

And it’s placed added pressure on commissioners.

“It still represents, I think, some frustration through the engagement and what does this mean, and just the lack of time,” says Second Ward Commissioner Milinda Ysasi.

ShotSpotter would be deployed in a four-mile area of the city, covering two neighborhoods where gun violence has been especially serious.

Gun-related killings in Grand Rapids have jumped 80% from a year ago.

Gun-related assaults are up 58%, attempted murders using a firearm are up 195% and gunfire reports are up 210%.

GRPD and some city commissioners believe if it can get to those shots fired calls sooner, they can reduce violence in the streets.

In 2015, the commission seated at the time decided against the system, citing the then $1 million price tag and questions on the technology’s accuracy.

GRPD leaders say the technology has become more accurate in the last five years.

But it still appears to be a hard sell for some commissioners.

The Third Ward’s Senita Lenear says she’s heard from residents who support the technology.

“But I’m also hearing some of the feedback that you’ve heard consistently about the social programs,” Lenear said.

Several community groups have also come out against ShotSpotter.

Second Ward City Commissioner Joe Jones says he talked with members of the community as well, including those who’ve lost loved ones to gun violence.

“You’d be surprised that they’d be OK with everything from ShotSpotter or anything else that would help to address this issue,” Jones said.

The City Commission is set to vote on ShotSpotter at the Nov. 17’s meeting.