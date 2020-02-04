Suspect sought after shots fired at US marshal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for a parole absconder who they say fired shots at a U.S. marshal who was looking for him Tuesday.

The marshal was not hurt, Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. John Wittkowski said, and no bystanders were injured, either.

Police are now looking for the parole absconder, 27-year-old Maxamillion Long, who Wittkowski described as armed and dangerous. He is believed to be driving a metallic blue Chevrolet Cruze with Michigan license plate ECT9155.

A May 27, 2018, mug shot of Maxamillion Long from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

“He obviously fired at a U.S. marshal, so it stands to reason he’s violent, he’s dangerous and who knows what else he could do?” Wittkowski said.

Anyone who sees Long or his car should call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shots were fired on Sherman Street SE near Dolbee Avenue in Grand Rapids’ Baxter neighborhood.

Wittkowski said the marshal was watching a home there as authorities looked for Long. The marshal spotted a car leaving the home, at which point multiple shots were fired at the marshal’s unmarked car.

A photo of a large police presence on Sherman Avenue near Dolbee Street on Feb. 4, 2020.

The suspect car then took off.

The marshal did not return fire, Wittkowski said.

Other people are believed to be in Long’s car, though police did not provide a description of any of them.

Online Michigan Department of Corrections records show Long was imprisoned in 2012 for an 2008 unarmed robbery charge out of Kent County. Michigan State Police records also say he faced misdemeanor breaking and entering and felony weapons charges in 2012.