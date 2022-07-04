GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting on the Fourth of July that killed a teenager.

Around 3:40 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 500 block of Leonard Street near Paris Avenue NE. There they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene, police say. Officers on scene told News 8 the victim is a young teenager, but they’re withholding his or her identity at this time.

Police say the shooting happened outside a set of homes on the street. Investigators say bicycles left at the scene are part of their investigation.

(Police respond to a deadly shooting in the 500 block of Leonard St. NE in Grand Rapids on July 4, 2022.)

So far there is no word from authorities about suspects in the case.

The Grand Rapids Police Department’s Major Case Team is handling the incident. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

This is a developing news story. We have a crew on the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on woodtv.com and News 8 beginning a 6 p.m.