Grand Rapids to shine red lights for those killed by COVID-19

WOODTV.com will carry a live stream of the Blue Bridge around 5:30 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ Blue Bridge will glow red late Tuesday afternoon to honor those who have died after contracting COVID-19.

Some 400,000 people across the country have died after catching the virus, including nearly 14,000 in Michigan.

The lights on the bridge in downtown Grand Rapids will light up red at 5:30 p.m. City officials say you can participate by lighting a single candle in your window or ringing a bell at that time.

In Washington, D.C., President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will remember the dead as lights illuminate the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool at 5:30 p.m. Biden and Harris are expected to make remarks at the event.

Other memorial events are planned elsewhere across the nation Tuesday, including at Detroit’s Renaissance Center.