Grand Rapids sets private investment record in 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is starting the new year by setting a new investment record.

In 2019, the city tallied more than $550 million in private investments.

“We’ve done a really good job of making things happen in our city to support private investment and job creation,” Grand Rapids Acting Economic Development Director Jono Klooster told News 8.

The new record caps off a decade of growth for the city, ranking as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. After seeing expansion along the Medical Mile, several mixed-use housing and hotel developments and the recent Studio Park opening.

“We don’t really see a softening as we plan for the upcoming year both from a budget perspective and capacity perspective,” Klooster added. “I think we have a robust pipeline of projects and I think we’ll have some stuff for you to keep your eye on in 2020.”

He couldn’t specify on announcements to come in 2020, but the economic development director said Grand Rapids continues to attract outside interest.

“Some people will say we’re running out of space. What I’m observing is that people just continue to be more and more creative about the projects they’re planning and undertaking. So, what might seem like we’re done, I think we have a long ways to go yet and a lot of opportunity,” Klooster explained.