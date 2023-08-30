The traffic light at Wealthy Street and Division Avenue was out Wednesday afternoon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Many traffic lights in the city of Grand Rapids were out Wednesday afternoon.

Steve Guitar, city spokesperson, said several primary circuits had been tripped, presumably because of contractors working to create a roundabout at the intersection of Coldbrook Street, Monroe Avenue and Ottawa Avenue.

It was not clear precisely how many lights were out. The city of Grand Rapids said in a Facebook post that downtown and surrounding areas were experiencing outages.

As of around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, traffic lights at intersections such as that of Wealthy Street SE and Division Avenue SE and that of Cherry Street SE and Madison Avenue SE were out.

Guitar said power restoration crews were on site.

The city said non-functioning traffic lights work like four-way stops and asked drivers to allow for extra travel time.