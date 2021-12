GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has seen the biggest drop in gas prices in the nation over the last month.

Grand Rapids gas prices have had an average drop of 38.7 cents, according to Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.com. He says no other city has seen a larger decline over the last month.

Seven Michigan cities were in the top ten biggest price drops, with Muskegon-Norton Shores seeing the second biggest drop and Benton Harbor seeing the fourth biggest drop.