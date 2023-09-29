GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2023 Grand Rapids Santa Parade has been canceled, the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber announced Friday.

The junior chamber said the decision to cancel the annual parade was made due to the “recent leadership changeover and chapter capacity constraints.”

“We understand the disappointment this news may bring to the residents of Grand Rapids, as well as the excitement and anticipation that surrounds this annual event. Please know that this decision was not made lightly, and we are committed to returning with an even more memorable and festive Santa Parade in the coming years,” the junior chamber said in a statement.