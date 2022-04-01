GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A reopening date has finally been set for the newly restored Rosa Parks Circle.

The downtown Grand Rapids gathering space is expected to reopen to the public June 1, a city spokesman confirmed. A rededication event is scheduled for June 17.

Crews have been working on the park since May 2021 and had hoped to finish by September, but the work was slowed by manufacturing and supply chain problems, specifically with the granite needed for the amphitheater seating.

Nearly $3 million is being sunk into restoring Rosa Parks Circle, including upgrades to the amphitheater, seating and restrooms.

Rosa Parks Circle celebrated its 20th anniversary in September. It’s defined by a work of art called Ecliptic that includes the amphitheater and water features, which was created by artist Maya Lin. She is the artist behind the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington, D.C.