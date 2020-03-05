Grand Rapids rolls out new rules about fake weapons

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is launching an educational campaign to teach people about a new ordinance dealing with fake or air-powered guns.

At a Thursday morning press conference to explain the new rules and lay out the “Don’t Fake It” campaign, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne and City Manager Mark Washington said officers and citizens can be put in danger because of people carrying fake or pneumatic guns that look like actual firearms.

“…Residents have called 911 believing they have seen real guns, with police officers responding to what they think are real firearm calls,” Payne said. “These situations create challenges for police officers who, in a split second, have to determine whether they are real.”

In effect April 1, the new ordinance bans people under the age of 16 from having pneumatic guns, bows or crossbows. It prohibits people from brandishing the air-powered guns or threatening people with them. It also lays out how they can legally be fired.

The ordinance says toy guns must be consistent with federal laws that require them to have an orange tip or a brightly colored body.

If you violate the rules, police can take the fake or pneumatic weapons and get rid of them.

Police officers will get training on the ordinance at patrol briefings and in digital and scenario-based training.