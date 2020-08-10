Grand Rapids riot suspect who jumped bail back in jail

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids riot suspect who had skipped bond is back in the Kent County jail.

Alexandria Lyons was booked into the jail Wednesday, online records show, and remained there Monday on a $1,000 bond.

Lyons also waived her preliminary hearing, sending her case to circuit court for trial. Her next court date has not yet been set.

Lyons, 22, formerly of Grandville, was charged with inciting a riot. Specifically, she’s accused of livestreaming parts of the downtown Grand Rapids riot on May 30 and 31 on social media. Among the images she showed; the smashing of windows at 82 Ionia Ave. NW, which houses the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

After she was first arrested in early June, Lyons was bailed out by the Lansing-based Michigan Solidarity Bail Fund.

Then last month, authorities say they found social media images of her hold a gun, a violation of her bond conditions. She failed to show up to a July 24 hearing about the matter, at which point a judge issued a warrant for her arrest.

Because Lyons is back in jail, the MSBF has the option to file a motion to get back the $40,000 it put up for her bond. MSBF describes itself as an “anti-prison, anti-racist and anti-capitalist” organization that opposes the pre-trial cash bail system and says its cash comes from donations.

Lyons is among 16 people — 15 adults and a juvenile — who face charges in connection to the riot, which caused some $2 million in damages and costs to the city. She was the fifth to be ordered to stand trial.

Grand Rapids police are still looking for more people who they say caused damage during the riot. In July, they released dozens of photos from social media posts, surveillance cameras and news coverage, hoping the public would be able to name more suspects.