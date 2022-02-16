Grand Rapids’ refreshed grove restaurant to reopen Feb. 23

A Dec. 13, 2021 photo shows grove restaurant at 919 Cherry Street SE in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood, before the new sign was installed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly two years after it closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a renovated grove restaurant will start taking reservations Wednesday.

Owner Essence Restaurant Group plans to reopen the East Hills favorite at 919 Cherry St. SE on Feb. 23.

(In this Dec. 13, 2021 photo, James Berg puts away one of the new dining chairs for grove restaurant, which will reopen Feb. 23.)

For months, contractors refinished the walls and floors, built a new bar and brought in more modern tables and seating to create a brighter, more open dining space that seats 86 people. When the outdoor patio reopens, the tables will have linens and new seating by Grand Rapids Chair to create “a little more intimate” dining for about 20 people, Essence Restaurant Group managing partner James Berg told News 8 late last year.

(A Dec. 13, 2021 photo shows one of the new dining chairs for grove restaurant, which is expected to open Feb. 23.)

Essence Restaurant Group has been revealing snapshots of the finished space on Facebook after a soft opening last week.

The company also redesigned the logo for grove restaurant.

The original Grove opened in 2011 as one of the area’s first farm-to-table dining options. Essence Restaurant Group shut down Grove on March 16, 2020, because its small, intimate dining area wasn’t conducive during a time of social distancing. Instead, the company used the space for a temporary carryout concept called Jimmy Berger’s Chicken Shack and private dining.

In June, Grove fans got the announcement they hoped for: Their beloved restaurant would be reopening.

(The new logo for grove restaurant, located in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood at 919 Cherry St. SE.)

The updated menu takes grove restaurant’s founding farm-to-table concept “into the future” with seasonal produce and sustainably raised proteins from local family farms and vendors.

“This is what’s taking place in the bigger markets, so we’re really pushing the envelope on what dining is,” Berg told News 8 months after team trips to Chicago and New York.

The drink menu will include low- and zero-alcohol cocktails, beer and a variety of wines curated by Level III sommelier Tristan Walczewski who serves as Essence Restaurant Group’s beverage manager and the general manager of Bistro Bella Vita.

Pastry chef Katy Waltz, whose work is showcased in Brewery Vivant, MudPenny and Thousand Oaks Golf Club, will head up the dessert menu.

Grove restaurant’s starting business hours will be Wednesday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made online at https://groverestaurant.com/reservations/.