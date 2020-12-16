Grand Rapids readies overflow homeless shelter downtown

Mel Trotter Ministries and Guiding Light prepare a homeless shelter overflow area in the former Purple East building in downtown Grand Rapids. (Dec. 16, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizers on Wednesday worked to prepare a temporary overflow homeless shelter in the site of a former smoke shop in downtown Grand Rapids.

The former Purple East building at 250 Ionia Ave. SW should be ready to go by the end of the Week. At 30,000 square feet, it will be able to house as many 100 adults each night.

It’s just across from Heartside Park, where a homeless camp of at least 40 tents recently popped up.

The city of Grand Rapids is footing the bill for rent; Guiding Light is chipping in with money, food, clothes and other essentials; and Mel Trotter Ministries is running day-to-day operations at the site.

“I am happy for the City to be a partner in this project,” Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington said in a statement. “It is not safe for people to live on the streets and in our parks. Expanding emergency shelter and providing a warm place during the day will ensure the safety of our most vulnerable residents.”

Officials said while winter is always dangerous for the homeless, the problem is compounded this year by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Once the winter conditions happen and with COVID and all the restrictions in place, there’s going to be a bottleneck for services and we’re going to end up seeing people with severe frostbite, hospitalizations, death,” Robb Munger, president of Exodus Place transitional housing program, previously told Target 8.

Mel Trotter is already housing about 425 people nightly at its main shelter nearby on Commerce Avenue SW. It says it is helping people staying at both the shelter and overflow site look for permanent housing.

Donations to help the homeless may be made to Mel Trotter and Guiding Light, or to Degage Ministries, online.