Grand Rapids ranks among fastest-growing cities in US

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved The Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, JW Marriott Grand Rapids and Plaza Towers along the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has landed among the top 50 fastest-growing cities in the country, according to newly released study.

In a study released by WalletHub Monday, Grand Rapids ranked as the 48th fastest-growing city in America. The study shows Michigan’s second largest city is growing faster than San Francisco, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

In 2017, the estimated population of Grand Rapids was 198,829 — up from 188,040 in 2010, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

The next Michigan city to appear on the list was Rochester, coming in at number 179. Grand Rapids was not the only West Michigan city to land itself on the list — Wyoming came in at 216 followed by Kalamazoo at 288.

The study also found that Flint had one of the lowest population growth in the country.

Fort Myers, Florida took the top spot followed by two cities in Texas — Midland and Pearland, respectively.

WalletHub compared 515 cities of all different population sizes based on 15 measures of both growth and decline over a seven-year period.

-----

Online:

WalletHub: 2018’s Fastest-growing Cities in America