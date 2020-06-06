Grand Rapids puts riot damage estimates at $448,000

A photo of the Grand Rapids riots on May 30, 2020. (Courtesy of Andris B. Visockis)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Grand Rapids has put preliminary damage estimates for last Saturday’s riot at $448,000.

The amount is for damage to both public and private property. It does not include items stolen by looters.

Over 100 businesses suffered damage during the riot. Public cost include seven police vehicles set on fire.

Information provided by the city assessors office is preliminary, and not all of the data has been verified.

The estimate does not include other costs, such as overtime for police and fire.