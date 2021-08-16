Citing increased risk, Grand Rapids Public Schools requiring masks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools is changing course, saying it will require masks for all students, staff and visitors during the upcoming school year.

The district said Monday that everyone in all K-12 buildings, regardless of vaccination status, will have to wear a mask effective Tuesday. Limited exceptions may be made for people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing one.

Less than two weeks ago, West Michigan’s largest district had said it was “strongly recommending” masks but not requiring them. It attributed the change in guidance to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upping Kent County’s risk level for virus spread to “substantial.”

GRPS said it may revisit its mask rules on or before Sept. 20.

“We will continue to work closely with our county health officials throughout this time and monitor the data to determine if it will be extended further,” Superintendent Leadriane Roby said in a Monday statement.

Last week, the Kent County Health Department and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services both said they were strongly urging districts to institute universal masking, citing increasing case numbers driven by the highly transmissible delta variant — though both agencies also stopped short of an order. MDHHS said masks were a key part of a layered mitigation strategy.

“Like everyone else, I want to see schools open for in-person instruction and other activities without interruption. Our very best chance for that to happen is if schools, parents, and children embrace the strategies that have been proven to be effective,” Kent County Administrative Health Officer Adam London said in a statement.

The CDC has also recommended masks in schools.