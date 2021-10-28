Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Strategic Plan Survey closes Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you didn’t get to one of Grand Rapids Public Schools’ meetings to weigh in on their strategic plan, there’s still a way for you to share your thoughts on the district’s future.

The district released a survey on its website that people can take but they only have a few more days to do it.

It takes you through each phase of the plan and asks questions like what works well with it, what you disagree with and what’s missing from the plan. There’s also a question that asks for your ideas.

The plan covers everything from improving education to equality. Officials want to increase students’ proficiency in literacy and math, lower the academic disparities for Black and Latino students, along with reducing discipline that excludes black students from their normal school setting.

They also want to make sure students feel empowered and have more successful transitions to their next steps from high school, whether that’s college or their career.

People who want to weigh in have until Monday to take the survey.

