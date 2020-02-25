Grand Rapids Public Schools selects new superintendent

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools has selected their next superintendent.

The school board voted 7-2 Monday evening to offer the job to Dr. Leadriane Roby. If she accepts the position, she will next negotiate a contract with the board.

Roby was one of 39 applicants from across the country and one of five finalists who were brought in for interviews.

She will take over for the interim superintendent, Dr. Ron Gorman, who has filled in since Teresa Weatherall Neal retired last summer.

She spent about a decade working in Michigan at Covert Public Schools. She served as a principal for grades 6-12 and as a prekindergarten and kindergarten principal.

According to her resume, Roby created a student mentoring program while at Covert to help give secondary students more support.

Most recently, Roby has been the assistant superintendent of Richfield Public Schools in Minnesota since 2014 and has served in other roles with the Minnesota Department of Education.

Roby earned a Doctorate of Philosophy from Western Michigan University. She also received her K-12 educational licensure and master’s degree in Education Administration from Saint Mary’s of Minnesota.